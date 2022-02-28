Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kichha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Kichha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 67) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Kichha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Shukla won Kichha constituency seat securing 40,363 votes, beating INC candidate Harish Rawat by a margin of 2,127 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kichha constituency were 1,20,274. Of that, 87,620 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kichha assembly constituency.