Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Kotdwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Kotdwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 41) in Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Kotdwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate (Dr) Harak Singh Rawat won Kotdwar constituency seat securing 39859 votes, beating INC candidate Surendra Singh Negi by a margin of 11318 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kotdwar constituency were 103545. Of that, 70627 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

