Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Laksar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Laksar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 34) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Laksar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjay Gupta won Laksar constituency seat securing 25,248 votes, beating INC candidate Haji Tasleem Ahmad by a margin of 1,604 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Laksar constituency were 95,274. Of that, 77,783 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Laksar assembly constituency.