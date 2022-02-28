Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Lansdowne Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Lansdowne Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Lansdowne Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Daleep Singh Rawat won Lansdowne constituency seat securing 22,246 votes, beating INC candidate Lt. Gen (Retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat, P.V.S.M, V.S.M by a margin of 6,475 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lansdowne constituency were 84,832. Of that, 39,291 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

