Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Lohaghat Constituency Result

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Lohaghat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 17:24 ist

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Lohaghat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 54) in Champawat district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Lohaghat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Puran Singh Fartyal won Lohaghat constituency seat securing 27,685 votes, beating INC candidate Khushal Singh by a margin of 148 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lohaghat constituency were 1,02,389. Of that, 55,259 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lohaghat assembly constituency.

