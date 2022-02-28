Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Mussoorie Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Mussoorie Assembly Constituency (AC No. 22) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Mussoorie Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ganesh Joshi won Mussoorie constituency seat securing 41322 votes, beating INC candidate Godawari Thapli by a margin of 12077 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mussoorie constituency were 130488. Of that, 74938 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mussoorie assembly constituency.