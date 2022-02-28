Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Nainital Constituency Result

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Nainital Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 19:16 ist

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Nainital Assembly Constituency (AC No. 58) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Nainital Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjeev Arya won Nainital constituency seat securing 30,036 votes, beating INC candidate Sarita Arya by a margin of 7,247 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nainital constituency were 1,08,069. Of that, 60,362 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nainital assembly constituency.

