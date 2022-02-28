Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Nanak matta Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Nanak matta Assembly Constituency (AC No. 69) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Nanak matta Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Prem Singh won Nanak matta constituency seat securing 42,785 votes, beating INC candidate Gopal Singh Rana by a margin of 9,531 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nanak matta constituency were 1,08,512. Of that, 82,031 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nanak matta assembly constituency.