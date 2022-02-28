Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Narendranagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Narendranagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 11) in Tehri Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Narendranagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Subodh Uniyal won Narendranagar constituency seat securing 24104 votes, beating IND candidate Om Gopal Rawat by a margin of 4972 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Narendranagar constituency were 84441. Of that, 51982 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Narendranagar assembly constituency.