Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Pirankaliyar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Pirankaliyar Election Result

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 28 2022, 15:24 ist
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Pirankaliyar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 30) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Pirankaliyar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Furkan Ahmad won Pirankaliyar constituency seat securing 29243 votes, beating BJP candidate Jaibhagwan by a margin of 1349 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pirankaliyar constituency were 111058. Of that, 90179 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pirankaliyar assembly constituency.

