Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Pithoragarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Pithoragarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 44) in Pithoragarh district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Pithoragarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Prakash Pant won Pithoragarh constituency seat securing 32,941 votes, beating INC candidate Mayukh Mahar by a margin of 2,684 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pithoragarh constituency were 107371. Of that, 65,586 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pithoragarh assembly constituency.