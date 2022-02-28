Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 12) in Tehri Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Pratapnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) won Pratapnagar constituency seat securing 15058 votes, beating INC candidate Vikram Singh Negi by a margin of 1939 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pratapnagar constituency were 80678. Of that, 40774 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

