Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Purola Assembly Constituency Result 2022

  • Feb 28 2022, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 16:40 ist

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Purola Assembly Constituency (AC No. 1) in Uttarkashi district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Purola Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rajkumar won Purola constituency seat securing 17798 votes, beating BJP candidate Malchand by a margin of 1013 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Purola constituency were 67496. Of that, 48770 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Purola assembly constituency.
 

