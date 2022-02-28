Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Rajpur Road Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Rajpur Road Assembly Constituency (AC No. 20) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Rajpur Road Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Khajan Dass won Rajpur Road constituency seat securing 36601 votes, beating INC candidate Raj Kumar by a margin of 8632 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rajpur Road constituency were 119801. Of that, 68762 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rajpur Road assembly constituency.