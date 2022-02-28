Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Ramnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Ramnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 61) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ramnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Diwan Singh Bisht won the Ramnagar constituency seat securing 35,839 votes, beating INC candidate Ranjeet Rawat by a margin of 8,611 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ramnagar constituency were 1,08,910. Of that, 76,510 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

