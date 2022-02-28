Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Ranikhet Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Ranikhet Assembly Constituency (AC No. 50) in Almora district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ranikhet Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Karan Mahara won Ranikhet constituency seat securing 19,035 votes, beating BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt by a margin of 4,981 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ranikhet constituency were 79,537. Of that, 40,373 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ranikhet assembly constituency.