Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Rishikesh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Rishikesh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 24) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Rishikesh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Premchand Aggarwal won Rishikesh constituency seat securing 45,082 votes, beating INC candidate Rajpal Singh Kharola by a margin of 14,801 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rishikesh constituency were 1,51,997. Of that, 97,573 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

