Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Roorkee Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Roorkee Assembly Constituency (AC No. 31) in Hardwar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Roorkee Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pradeep Batra won Roorkee constituency seat securing 40,000 votes, beating INC candidate Suresh Chand Jain by a margin of 12,542 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Roorkee constituency were 11,3,205. Of that, 71,964 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

