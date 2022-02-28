Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Rudraprayag Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Rudraprayag Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in Rudraprayag district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Rudraprayag Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bharat Singh won Rudraprayag constituency seat securing 29333 votes, beating INC candidate Laxmi Singh Rana by a margin of 14632 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rudraprayag constituency were 98657. Of that, 56910 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rudraprayag assembly constituency.