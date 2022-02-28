Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Rudrapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Rudrapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 66) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Rudrapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajkumar Thukral won Rudrapur constituency seat securing 68754 votes, beating INC candidate Tilak Raj Behar by a margin of 24771 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rudrapur constituency were 159301. Of that, 1,16,157 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rudrapur assembly constituency.