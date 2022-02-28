Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Sahaspur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Sahaspur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 17) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Sahaspur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sahdev Singh Pundir won Sahaspur constituency seat securing 44,055 votes, beating INC candidate Kishore Upadhaya by a margin of 18,863 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sahaspur constituency were 1,49,413. Of that, 1,08,104 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

