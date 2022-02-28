Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Salt Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Salt Assembly Constituency (AC No. 49) in Almora district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Salt Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Surender Singh Jeena won Salt constituency seat securing 21,581 votes, beating INC candidate Ganga Pancholi by a margin of 2,904 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Salt constituency were 95,735. Of that, 43,083 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

