Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Sitarganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Sitarganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 68) in Udham Singh Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Sitarganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Saurabh Bahuguna won Sitarganj constituency seat securing 50,597 votes, beating INC candidate Malti Biswas by a margin of 28,450 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sitarganj constituency were 1,07,570. Of that, 86,880 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sitarganj assembly constituency.