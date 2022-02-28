Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Srinagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Srinagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 38) in Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Srinagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat won Srinagar constituency seat securing 30,816 votes, beating INC candidate Ganesh Godiyal by a margin of 8,698 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Srinagar constituency were 1,05,290. Of that, 59,444 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

