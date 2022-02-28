Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Yamkeshwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Yamkeshwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 36) in Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ritu Khanduri Bhushan won Yamkeshwar constituency seat securing 19,671 votes, beating IND candidate Renu Bisht by a margin of 8,982 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Yamkeshwar constituency were 86,774. Of that, 44,743 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

