Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Yamunotri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Yamunotri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in Uttarkashi district went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Yamunotri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kedar Singh won Yamunotri constituency seat securing 19800 votes, beating INC candidate Sanjay Dobhal by a margin of 5960 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Yamunotri constituency were 70393. Of that, 46680 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots. Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Yamunotri assembly constituency.