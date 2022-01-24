Viral videos & dinner with Kejriwal: AAP seeks 'ek mauka' from voters in new campaign

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to make videos capturing development under the AAP regime and post it on social media.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said launching "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

"You people are my assets and your voice is most powerful. Please voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses," Kejriwal said.

"Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko"- We are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/3UC9mc1eZO — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

He said that he will have dinner or lunch with 50 people whose videos will get viral.

He also appealed his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

