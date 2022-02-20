Vote for progressive future of Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for one who answers fearlessly: Rahul Gandhi to voters in Punjab

Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is taking place

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 11:38 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS File Photo

With Punjab going to polls on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people of the state to vote for the one who supports them and answers fearlessly.

He also urged voters in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is taking place for the third phase, to vote for development, and said a new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government.

Also read: For BJP, Punjab polls step towards expanding its footprint in the state

Voting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab is taking place while polling is also underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"Give your vote to the one who supports people, answers fearlessly," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Vote for the progressive future of Punjab," he said.

Tweeting about UP polls, he said votes will be cast in Uttar Pradesh, but change will come in the entire country.

"Vote for peace and development -- new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government," the former Congress chief said.

Check out latest DH videos on Assembly elections 2022 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Trans women on a mission

Trans women on a mission

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

In the real-life Garden of Eden

In the real-life Garden of Eden

Behind her hijab

Behind her hijab

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Stem the rivers of hate...

Stem the rivers of hate...

Love in the looking glass

Love in the looking glass

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

 