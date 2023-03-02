Vote for progress and stability: PM Modi on BJP win in Tripura

Vote for progress, stability: PM on BJP win in Tripura

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 18:37 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party's government in the state will continue to boost its growth trajectory.

Thanking people of the state, he added, "I am proud of all Tripura BJP karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots."

Also Read | Tripura: BJP-IPFT alliance gets majority in 60-member assembly, returns to power

With the NDPP-BJP alliance set to retain power in Nagaland, Modi thanked people for giving the alliance another mandate to serve the state.

He tweeted, "The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result."

Also Read | 'Mr Clean' Manik Saha wins seat, likely to get second term as CM of Tripura

In his tweet on the Meghalaya polls, he said, "Grateful to all those who have supported the BJP in the assembly polls."

"We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," the prime minister said.

