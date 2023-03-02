Vote for progress and stability: PM Modi on BJP win in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party's government in the state will continue to boost its growth trajectory.

Thanking people of the state, he added, "I am proud of all Tripura BJP karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots."

With the NDPP-BJP alliance set to retain power in Nagaland, Modi thanked people for giving the alliance another mandate to serve the state.

He tweeted, "The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result."

In his tweet on the Meghalaya polls, he said, "Grateful to all those who have supported the BJP in the assembly polls."

"We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," the prime minister said.