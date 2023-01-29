We will achieve our demand: Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma after party announces list of 20 candidates

Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties in Tripura on Sunday announced a list of its 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls on February 16.

This comes after it rejected an alliance with the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and CPM since it failed to receive a written assurance that its demand for "Greater Tipraland" state for the indigenous Tripuris would be fulfilled. The Greater Tipraland comprises areas under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and the Tripuris living in rest of Tripura, Assam, Mizoram and neighboring Bangladesh.

Read | Tripura: BJP-Tipra Motha talks for alliance fail, Motha to fight alone

"It's not about the candidate but about our demand! We will achieve what we demand if we realise that the issue of Constitutional rights is more important now than anything else," Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma said in his post while releasing a list of candidates on Sunday.

"Wish all the warriors forger their differences and ego for the next 18 days. Be focused and don't jealousy and ego spoil our movement," Deb Barma's post further said.

The list includes candidates for 12 constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The candidates are new faces in the list. Tipra Motha is likely to announce another list later.

Read | Tripura polls: BJP-IPFT alliance to continue, five seats given to IPFT

This comes a day after Rajib Bhattacharjee, president of BJP's Tripura unit reiterated that BJP is against the demand for separate Tipraland. BJP and its ally IPFT on Saturday announced that the alliance between the two parties would continue for the Assembly elections. BJP would contest in 55 seats while IPFT in the remaining five. In 2018, IPFT had contested in nine seats and won in eight.

Tipra Motha had earlier reached out to IPFT and held discussion with a proposal for merger or an alliance to contest the elections together on the issue of Greater Tipraland.

The CPI (M) and Congress are also gearing up to contest the polls with seat sharing arrangement.