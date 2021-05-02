People of Bengal defeated politics of hate: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate

His party's MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal

  • May 02 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 16:14 ist
TMC Supremo (L) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (R). Credit: PTI Photos

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal, and said "politics of hate stands defeated" in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he said the "conscious public" have given a befitting reply to BJP's 'Didi o Didi' barbs.

"Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs's politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' from the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag '#Didi_jio_didi'

His party's MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal.

Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as 'Didi o Didi' and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.

