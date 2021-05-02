Akhilesh Yadav hails Mamata's victory, says BJP punished for 'didi o didi' remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hailed the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls and said that the BJP leaders (read Prime minister Narendra Modi) were punished for their 'didi o didi' remarks.

Modi while addressing election meetings in West Bengal, often used the phrase 'didi o didi' to address the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, triggering sharp comments from opposition leaders. TMC leaders had made it one of their poll planks and said that the people of Bengal would not tolerate it.

Akhilesh, in a post on his Twitter handle, said that the people of Bengal had ''defeated the politics of hate''.

प. बंगाल में भाजपा की नफ़रत की राजनीति को हराने वाली जागरुक जनता, जुझारू सुश्री ममता बनर्जी जी व टीएमसी के समर्पित नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई! ये भाजपाइयों के एक महिला पर किए गए अपमानजनक कटाक्ष ‘दीदी ओ दीदी’ का जनता द्वारा दिया गया मुँहतोड़ जवाब है। # दीदी_जिओ_दीदी pic.twitter.com/wlnUmdfMwA — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 2, 2021

''It (victory of TMC) is a fitting reply to the humiliating and objectionable remarks didi o didi made by the BJP leaders,'' the SP president said.

Akhilesh also posted an old picture in which he is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Mamata and the latter is seen patting on his cheeks with affection.

The SP leader had declared his party's support to the TMC in the Bengal assembly polls and had instructed his local party leaders there to work for TMC's victory.