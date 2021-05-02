Assembly Elections results: Opposition leaders raise a toast to 'Bengal tigress' Mamata for defeating BJP

Opposition leaders raised a toast to Mamata Banerjee as she pulled off a third consecutive win for Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. This victory has vaulted her into the national league, having successfully warded off the challenge from the BJP.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy congratulated Banerjee for giving a befitting reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray hailed Banerjee as “Bengal Tigress” who single-handedly fought for the self-respect of Bengal and led her party to victory in the assembly elections. He said the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, ministers from the Centre and several states descended on West Bengal to defeat Banerjee. “But she defeated all these forces. I congratulate her and the courageous people of Bengal,” he said.

Pawar, who is looked upon by a section of the opposition as a possible unifier of an anti-BJP coalition, congratulated Banerjee on the victory and called for “collective” efforts to work for the welfare of the people. “Congratulations Mamata Banerjee on your stupendous victory. Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively,” Pawar said.

Pawar himself had spoken about a possible anti-BJP coalition of opposition parties that was under discussion, but not given a final shape yet.

The assembly results could be seen as the harbinger of a coalition of regional leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I’m happy to congratulate Mamata ji and the people of West Bengal for soundly defeating the BJP,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed Banerjee for the Trinamool win in Bengal, saying the “BJP has met its match in Bengal and lost”.

As Trinamool returned to power for the third consecutive term, Banerjee has joined the list of leaders who have succeeded in defeating Modi in an election battle that had been turned by the BJP into a prestige contest.

Political analysts say that Banerjee’s victory had pitched her onto the national stage as a leader who could take on the might of the BJP with elan.