Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are Mamata's biggest strength: Kangana Ranaut on TMC leading polls

Actor Kangana Ranaut upon seeing Trinamool Congress lead the West Bengal polls claimed that "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" were CM Mamata Banerjee's "biggest strength."

In a controversial tweet, Ranaut claimed that Hindus no longer formed the majority in West Bengal and that the state was "another Kashmir in the making."

"...according to the data Bangali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making...," Ranaut tweeted.

Bangladeshi's and Rohingyas are biggest strength of Mamata.... with the way trend is looking shows Hindus are no more majority there, and according to the data Bangali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making... #Elections2021 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

At the time of writing, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is leading in 203 seats, while Mamata Banerjee is trailing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by just 6 votes.

