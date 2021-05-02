'Bangladeshis, Rohingyas are Mamata's biggest strength'

Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are Mamata's biggest strength: Kangana Ranaut on TMC leading polls

Ranaut also claimed that Hindus no longer formed the majority in West Bengal and that the state was 'another Kashmir in the making'

DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 15:45 ist
Actor Kangana Ranaut (L) and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Credit: AFP, PTI File Photos

Actor Kangana Ranaut upon seeing Trinamool Congress lead the West Bengal polls claimed that "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" were CM Mamata Banerjee's "biggest strength."

In a controversial tweet, Ranaut claimed that Hindus no longer formed the majority in West Bengal and that the state was "another Kashmir in the making."

 "...according to the data Bangali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making...," Ranaut tweeted.

At the time of writing, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is leading in 203 seats, while Mamata Banerjee is trailing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by just 6 votes.

