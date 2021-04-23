'Bengal wants peace': Modi tones down attack on Mamata

Even as he accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of backing illegal immigration into the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strikingly did not resort to any direct attack on TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata, being one of his most vocal critics, has often been targeted by the Prime Minister with allegations of corruption and terror tactics against her party as well as with sarcastic jibes. The chief minister, on her part, has also frequently taken swipes at Modi.

Addressing a virtual rally, the prime minister said, “Illegal immigration, extortion and syndicates were blocking Bengal’s path of development.” However, he did not mention Mamata whom he has often accused of allowing such criminal practices.

Read: Shortage of oxygen becomes fresh bone of contention between Mamata and Centre

Instead of lashing out against Mamata like in his earlier rallies, the prime minister toned down his attack, keeping it limited to development issues, “ease of living, ease of doing business and dignity of labour”.

He said that under the TMC regime, such key aspects of development were absent from Bengal.

He also said Bengal wants “peace and rule of law.”

Asserting that the BJP will come to power in Bengal, Modi said the BJP government would use technology to transform Kolkata, known as the city of joy into the city of the future.