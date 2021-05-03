BJP questions Mamata’s 'moral authority' to remain Chief Minister

The BJP on Sunday sought solace in the defeat of Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram by 1622 votes and called it “big”, questioning Mamata’s moral authority to remain the chief minister after this “crushing defeat”. Mamata has contested it and sought a recounting of votes.

BJP’s IT Cell National In-charge and Co-in-charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya claimed the results marked a "tectonic ideological shift in WB’s politics."

"This is BIG. Mamata Banerjee, the sitting Chief Minister, loses Nandigram. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1,622 votes. After this crushing defeat what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership? Her defeat is a taint on TMC’s victory," he tweeted.

He added that the Left and Congress’ “collapse or capitulation” in WB may have held back the BJP this time around but it would lead to complete decimation of their electoral base in due course.

"Going forward the BJP will be the only challenger to the TMC and custodian of the alternate narrative. BJP’s rise in Bengal from 3 to 75 (counting in progress) is phenomenal, marking a tectonic ideological shift in WB’s politics where the subalterns, for the first time, have asserted themselves to realise their aspirations. Bengal’s politics is now bipolar, BJP principal opposition," Malviya said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people.”

In a separate tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated both Mamata Banerjee and M K Stalin for their parties' success in the assembly elections and expressed confidence that both the state governments will work shoulder to shoulder with the central government for the welfare of the people.