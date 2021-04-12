Cooch Behar incident part of Didi’s ‘chappa vote master plan’: PM

Holding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the deaths of four persons in Cooch Behar in firing by Central forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that what happened there is part of her “chappa vote” (fake votes) master plan.” At another rally, he said that Mamata’s “innings” in Bengal is over.

The Prime Minister alleged that Mamata was conspiring to prevent the people from SC, ST, OBC communities from voting and resorting to fake voting with her goons. He said that the TMC leaders are openly saying that their party cadres will “gherao” the Central forces while the other “supporters of Didi” will enter polling booths and resort to “chappa voting.”

“It is being said that what happened in Cooch Behar is part of Didi’s ‘chappa vote master plan,” said Modi. He was addressing a rally at Kalyani in Nadia district.

Read | Those threatening more Cooch Behar-like killings should be banned politically: Mamata Banerjee

Speaking at another rally at Bardhaman town in East Bardhaman district, the Prime Minister drew a cricket analogy and said that Mamata’s innings in Bengal is over.

“People will clean bold Didi in Nandigram. Didi’s innings is over in Bengal,” said Modi.

Referring to the political history of Bengal, the Prime Minister pointed out that despite ruling the state for several decades, the Congress and Left Front were not able to return to power after being ousted from the government. He said that Mamata will meet the same fate after the Assembly elections.

“Didi knows that the Congress and the Left never made a comeback. Didi, once you leave, you will not return (to power) again,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister slammed Mamata for the death of four people in firing by the Central forces at a polling booth in Cooch Behar district. He accused her of “instigating” people against the Central forces.

He further alleged that even though the TMC supremo came to power with the slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (mother, soil and the people), she did not bother about the mothers of those who died in the Cooch Behar firing.

Also Read | Didi clean-bowled, her innings over, says PM Modi at rally

The Prime Minister, who addressed three back-to-back rallies in Bengal, slammed the TMC supremo for not condemning the remarks of one of her party leaders who dubbed the SC community as beggars. He also said that such remarks by a TMC leader “close to Mamata” could not have been made without her permission.

Modi further alleged that Mamata and TMC leaders were abusing members of the SC, ST and OBC communities because they support the BJP.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister for objecting to his visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh, the holiest shrine of the Matua community, the Prime Minister said that ensuring justice for the Matua and all refugees was an “emotional commitment” for the BJP. Matuas are Dalit Hindus who came to West Bengal from erstwhile East Pakistan or modern-day Bangladesh in large numbers following partition.