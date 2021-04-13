EC bars BJP's Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 12:12 ist
BJP National President Amit Shah during an election roadshow in support of party's north Kolkata seat candidate Rahul Sinha (L). Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for 48 hours from 12 pm today till 12 pm on April 15 over his remarks on the Cooch Behar violence.

The killing of four people in CISF firing in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi on April 10 had the political climate in West Bengal extremely heated with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming the incident was plotted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with "full knowledge" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day after Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh courted controversy with his warning of more Cooch Behar-like killings, senior party leader Rahul Sinha stirred the pot further with his remark that if the central force deemed fit, it could have shot dead more than four people to thwart attempts at rigging.

The EC has also barred CM Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)

 

