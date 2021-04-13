EC notice to BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over Cooch Behar remarks

The Election Commission of India has served a notice asking West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to explain his stand by 10 am on Wednesday, over his statement on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.

Stirring controversy on Sunday, Ghosh said that there will be many more incidents in the Bengal like the one in Sitalkuchi if anyone tries to cross the limit.

“Go to the booths and cast your votes. The Central forces will be there. No one will dare to intimidate you. If anyone crosses the limit, there will be many more Sitalkuchis. You have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. So be careful,” said Ghosh.

Read | There will be many more Sitalkuchis if anyone tries to cross the limit: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh also said that those who thought that the Central forces bring their guns just for the show have now realized how hot the bullets are.

“It is just the beginning. Those who think that the Central forces bring their guns just for the show have now understood how hot the bullets are. This will happen across Bengal. If anyone tries to take the law in his own hands, he will get a befitting reply. I am hopeful that the day will soon come,” said Ghosh

Speaking at a rally at Baranagar in the North 24 Paraganas district, Ghosh also said that “naughty boys” were shot in Sitalkuchi and it was just the beginning.

Four persons were killed and as many injured on Saturday in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar when CISF personnel opened fire outside a polling booth, allegedly after coming under attack from locals who attempted to snatch their rifles, the police had said.

The Election Commission has given a clean chit to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans and said that they had to open fire in self defence.

(With agency, DHNS inputs)