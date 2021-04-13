Efforts on to stop me from campaigning: CM Mamata says at rally after end of campaigning ban

Minutes after the 24-hour ban ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and won't be cowed down by the "intimidation tactics" of the BJP.

Banerjee, who earlier in the day had conducted a 3.5-hour long dharna against the EC's decision to prohibit her from campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign.

"BJP can campaign and I am not allowed to campaign. I will not say anything people of Bengal will take call on it. They are watching everything," she said while addressing a rally here.

Asserting that she has been a street fighter and won't be cowed down by such "intimidation tactics" of the saffron camp, the feisty TMC boss said "efforts are on by the BJP and its agencies to stop her from campaigning".

"The BJP wants to stop me from campaigning as they have sensed defeat," she said. The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.