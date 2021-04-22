Illegal immigrants are the real outsiders. Didi’s vote bank: Amit Shah

Lashing out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for her “outsider” jibe to BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it was the illegal immigrants whom she considers as her vote bank were the real outsiders.

“I was born in this country and will be cremated here after my death? Being the country’s Home Minister can’t I even address the people? How can I be called an outsider,” said Shah. He was speaking at a rally in the West Dinajpur district.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister’s “only agenda” was to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him, adding that she dedicates 10 minutes of her speech at the election rally to abuse the Prime Minister and him.

Shah further alleged that it was on the “support of illegal immigrants” Mamata wanted to rule Bengal.

“Didi will have to quit after the results of the elections are declared on May 2. If BJP is voted to power in Bengal we will put an end to cross border infiltration,” said Shah.