Mamata's party slams EC for overlooking poll-code violations by Modi, Shah

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission, accusing it of not acting against Model Code of Conduct violations committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while campaigning in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee’s party alleged that the EC had been acting in “a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP”. It also accused the poll panel of acting on instructions of the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress submitted a memorandum to the EC, stating that it was confident that people of West Bengal would “respond appropriately to such illegal acts” by the poll panel by voting in favour of it. The party, which has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, however, urged the commission “to display some fairness”.

Banerjee’s party alleged that the EC’s actions during the first four phases of polling for the state assembly elections in West Bengal had so far been devoid of fairness. It urged the EC to ensure a level playing field in the last four phases of polls in the state.

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress met the EC at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum, accusing the poll panel itself of “inaction” and “under-action” in cases of violations of Model Code of Conduct by BJP leaders and of “over-action” in case of its supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister.

It pointed out that Modi had alleged during a rally at Kalyani in West Bengal on April 12 that the TMC government had done nothing for the Matua and Namashudra communities of West Bengal. It alleged that the statements made by the Prime Minister had violated the code, which had barred appealing to caste or communal feelings to secure votes.

The TMC also cited Modi’s speech at an election rally in Siliguri on April 10 shortly after four people had been killed in firing by the central paramilitary personnel at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar during voting in the fourth phase of polling. The PM had blamed Mamata for the incident. TMC pointed out that Modi had violated the code, which prohibited criticism of other parties or leaders and workers of the other parties based on unverified allegation or distortions.

It alleged that Shah too had violated the code and contravened the Representation of People’s Act by alleging that Banerjee had not condoled the death of a youngster of the Rajbongshi community during violence on April 10.

TMC raised the pitch of its criticism against the EC two days after the poll panel barred her from campaigning for 24 hours. The commission acted against her as it was not convinced by her reply to the two notices it had served her on April 7 and 8. The first notice had been issued as she had allegedly flouted the Model Code of Conduct by stating in a public rally that the Muslims of West Bengal should not let anyone split their votes as the community would be in “severe danger” if the BJP managed to come to power in the state. The second notice had been issued to her for allegedly berating the central paramilitary forces deployed in the state for the polls.