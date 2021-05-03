Foul play in Nandigram? Mamata hints at it

Nandigram officer said recounting order can put his life at risk, Mamata claims

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 16:20 ist
Suvendu Adhikari (L) and Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI photo

Addressing a press conference after the West Bengal Assembly Election result on Monday, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she will move Court on the Nandigram issue

"Returning officer of Nandigram said recounting order can put his life at risk. How come the EC reversed the Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court," Mamata said.

More to follow...

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
Nandigram
Mamata Banerjee

