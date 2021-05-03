Nandigram officer said recounting order can put his life at risk, Mamata claims

Addressing a press conference after the West Bengal Assembly Election result on Monday, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she will move Court on the Nandigram issue
"Returning officer of Nandigram said recounting order can put his life at risk. How come the EC reversed the Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court," Mamata said.
More to follow...
