Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata on poll victory

Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee on poll victory

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 02 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 16:55 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's "remarkable victory" in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying the BJP and a “thoroughly partisan” Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.

Also Read | Follow live updates on the Assembly polls here

“Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years (sic),” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in over 200 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls, according to the latest trends.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
Omar Abdullah
Mamata Banerjee
TMC

What's Brewing

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 