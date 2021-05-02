Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee on poll victory

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's "remarkable victory" in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying the BJP and a “thoroughly partisan” Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.
“Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years (sic),” Omar wrote on Twitter.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2021
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in over 200 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls, according to the latest trends.
