Polling begins in phase 5 of West Bengal Assembly polls

Polling begins in phase 5 of West Bengal Assembly polls, fate of 342 candidates to be sealed

The BJP and TMC are locked in a neck-and-neck contest

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 17 2021, 04:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 07:26 ist
Security personnel inspect a car at a checkpoint on the eve of the fifth phase of the West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections in Siliguri on April 16, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The polling for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday across 45 assembly segments amid tight security.

Long queues were seen outside polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid-19 protocols, official sources said. Over one crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the political fate of 342 candidates.

Read: TMC, BJP to fight neck and neck in fifth phase of West Bengal polls

Security measures have been heightened for the fifth phase in view of the violence in the previous phase, which witnessed the death of five people in Cooch Behar district, including four in CISF firing.

The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting, an official said.

The polling will continue till 6:30 pm. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
TMC
BJP

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 