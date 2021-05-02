Rajnath lauds Mamata for 'victory' in assembly polls

Rajnath lauds Mamata for 'victory' in West Bengal assembly polls

Candidates of the ruling TMC are leading in 208 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 80

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 02 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 17:39 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, as trends suggested her party would register a thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly polls.

Also Read | Follow live updates on Bengal poll results here

"Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her partys victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure," the senior BJP leader tweeted.

Candidates of the ruling TMC are leading in 208 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 80, as per the latest Election Commission trends.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Assembly Elections 2021
Mamata Banerjee
BJP
TMC

What's Brewing

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 