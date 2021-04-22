Stray violence marks 6th phase of Bengal polls; 78.79% votes till 5 pm

Stray violence marred the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday when 43 constituencies in four districts went to the polls. Several clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP cadres came to blows in several places of the State during the fifth phase of polling. Till 5 pm 78.79% votes were polled.

At Titagarh in Barrackpore Assembly seat TMC cadres allegedly hurled crude bombs at BJP workers injuring three. Local BJP workers alleged that TMC backed goons even vandalised one of their camp offices. A large contingent of police and central forces rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. One person died at Titagarh in a bomb blast on Wednesday.

Villagers alleged that state police opened fire in Bagdah Assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas district injuring three. District police sources said that one official was also injured in the incident refusing to reveal any further details.

The TMC alleged that the central forces opened fire at their workers at Ashoknagar Assembly seat in North 24 Paraganas district injuring two. However, the Election Commission (EC) rubbished the allegation stating that no firing by Central forces took place in Ashoknsgar.

The TMC and BJP workers clashed at the Khardaha Assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas. While the TMC accused BJP of attacking one of its camp offices, the BJP alleged that when their workers protested against TMC cadres obstructing voters from casting their votes, they came under attack from the ruling party cadres. A BJP polling agent allegedly sustained a head injury in the incident.

A BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted by TMC cadres at Mangalkot Assembly seat and sustained a head injury. The TMC leadership denied the allegation.

Police resorted to baton charge to disburse TMC and BJP cadres when they clashed at the Barrackpore Assembly seat. Central forces also rushed to the spot.

Sporadic violence took place at the Bijpur Assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas where several clashes took place between the BJP and TMC cadres. Both parties accused each other of assaulting their workers and vandalizing camp offices. The BJP leadership claimed that one of their workers and his elderly mother were brutally assaulted by the TMC cadres. Central forces had rushed to the spot.

At Chopra Assembly seat in North Dinajpur district shots were allegedly fired where TMC and BJP workers clashed over alleged heckling of polling agents. Both sides blamed each other for the violence.

At Raiganj Assembly seat in North Dinajpur, a TMC worker was critically injured after being allegedly stabbed by BJP cadres. The BJP denied the allegation.

The BJP leadership alleged that in the Naihati constituency in the same district, TMC hurled bombs at the residence of a local BJP worker injuring their mother and younger brother. Local TMC leaders denied the allegation.