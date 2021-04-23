West Bengal Elections live: Congress takes dig at EC over restrictions on poll campaigning

The sixth phase of polling in the West Bengal polls saw 79 per cent voter turnout, marked with stray incidents of violence. PM Modi on Thursday cancelled his visit to Bengal, saying he will be chairing high-level meetings on Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned for updates.
Nearly 80 per cent voter turnout marked the sixth phase of polling on Thursday in WestBengalassembly election, which was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, firing by state police and an assault on a candidate.
Stray violence marks sixth phase of West Bengal polls
Stray violence marred the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday when 43 constituencies in four districts went to the polls. Several clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP cadres came to blows in several places of the State during the fifth phase of polling.
Modi mentioned 2018 Asansol riots in speech to provoke voters, says Mamata
WestBengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded people of 2018 Asansol riots during his rally last week to "provoke" voters amid the ongoing elections, and asserted that it was "unbecoming" of someone of his stature.
The TMC boss, who addressed three rallies during the day, said it was a "matter of shame" that the PM, with his "provocative" remarks, tried to influence people. - PTI
Calcutta HC expresses displeasure over EC’s implementation of Covid protocols
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the Election Commission’s (EC) over enforcement of Covid-19 health protocols during the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Division Bench of Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arjit Banerjee stated that the EC cannot fulfill it’s duties just by issuing circulars and holding meetings on Covid-19 health norms.
PM cancels Bengal visit, says will chair meets on Covid
As Covid-19 cases spiralled and health infrastructure in a number of states gasped for breath, sending the government into a tizzy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his proposed visit to West Bengal on Friday to address election rallies.
EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal in view of Covid-19
With the second wave of the Covid-19 hitting West Bengal along with the rest of the country, the Election Commission on Thursdayimposed a blanket banonroad-shows and bike ralliesby the political partiesinthe state’sremaining 69 assembly constituencies, where voting would take place in the last two phases of polling.
Illegal immigrants are Didi's vote bank: Amit Shah
Lashing out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for her “outsider” jibe to BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it was the illegal immigrants whom she considers as her vote bank were the real outsiders.
Mamata cancels all poll meetings amid soaring Covid-19 cases, to address people virtually
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday cancelled all pre-scheduled poll meetings after the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies for the remaining phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state, and said she will address people virtually.
Cong takes dig at EC over restrictions announced on poll campaigning in West Bengal
After the Election Commission (EC) imposed strict restrictions on holding public rallies and poll campaigning inWestBengal, the Congress said the direction has come late as the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory are almost over.
"Ha! Ha! Ha!. What a strong direction by ECI after elections are over in 4 States and nearly over in the fifth State," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter. - PTI