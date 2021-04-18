West Bengal Elections Live: BJP, TMC move CEO over audio clip issue

The fifth phase of the West Bengal election saw a turnout of 78.36 Meanwhile, Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Saturday approached the West Bengal CEO with their demands on the purported audio link in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heard suggesting a rally with bodies of those killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10. Follow DH for live updates
Birbhum: BJP supporters of Suvendu Adhikary during an election campaign rally for the West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Illambazar in Birbhum district, Saturday, April 17. Credit: PTI Photo
EC seeks report after locals in West Bengal district claim central forces opened fire
The Election Commission on Saturday sought a report from poll observers on an alleged incident of firing by central forces in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas -- where voting is underway -- after such allegations were levelled by locals.
Only BJP can end infiltration woes, Mamata Banerjee practises fake secularism, says Amit Shah
Questioning the secular credentials of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that she is only concerned about fake secularism.
Dialled PM Modi to discuss oxygen shortage issue but he was busy with Bengal polls, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he tried to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone to discuss the issue of shortage of liquid medical oxygen and Remdesivir injection vials but the latter was busy with West Bengal elections.
Villagers' claim of firing in Deganga polling booth baseless: Police
The North 24 Parganas police have in its inquiry report dismissed allegations made by villagers of Deganga about firing by CRPF personnel at a booth at Kurulgachha during polling on Saturday.
