West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Asansol Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Asansol Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 280) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Banerjee won Asansol Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 7.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Hemant Prabhakar by 14283 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Asansol Dakshin assembly constituency.